fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.91
362.06
+ 0.52%
BTC/USD
+ 3988.01
48693.30
+ 8.92%
DIA
+ 1.27
348.21
+ 0.36%

Microsoft Stock Blasts Off To New All-Time Highs

byMark Putrino
August 20, 2021 11:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Microsoft Stock Blasts Off To New All-Time Highs

After breaking the resistance at the $290 level, shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) have blasted off and are trading at new all-time highs.

Stocks often make large moves after breaking an important resistance level. This is because the breaking of the levels shows that the sellers who created the resistance have left the market.

See Also: Microsoft To Raise Commercial Office 365 Subscription Price In 2022

Because of the lack of supply of shares, buyers are forced to pay higher prices. This dynamic forces the stock into rally mode and that is what happened here.

The move is being driven by the news that the company will be raising the prices of Office 365 subscriptions next year.

The stock trades around $303.70 at publication time.

msft_8.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Josh Brown Just Compared Nvidia To Apple, Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.  read more

Largest US Pension Fund Trimmed Positions In Apple, Facebook, Google, Tesla In Q2 And Loaded Up Heavily On These 2 Stocks

California Public Employees’ Retirement System sharply raised its exposure in retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and adjusted positions in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the so-called FAANG stoc read more

This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Less Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook Compared To SPY And Is Bullish On These Manufacturing Stocks Instead

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: QRFT) has revealed that it has less holdings in “big tech” companies such as Microsoft Corp. read more

A Huge Pension Fund Bought Netflix, Disney, Microsoft And Sold This Gaming Stock In Q2

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has significantly raised its exposure in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS read more