Cathie Wood To Market Bears: 'We Couldn't Be Further Away From A Bubble'

byAdam Eckert
August 19, 2021 1:49 pm
Cathie Wood To Market Bears: 'We Couldn't Be Further Away From A Bubble'

Bears are't seeing market conditions clearly, Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood said Thursday on CNBC's "TechCheck."

Bears Are Blowing Bubbles: Wood told CNBC she feels more comfortable in an environment flooded with bad news and negative sentiment. 

"I don't think we are in a bubble," but it seems many of the bears think the markets are in bubble territory, she said. 

During the stock market bubble in the late 1990s, analysts were leap-frogging one another with price targets, and estimates were dramatically increasing, Wood said, adding the current market environment is nothing like that.

Many companies are going public via IPO or SPAC and "falling to earth," she said: "We couldn't be further away from a bubble."

See Also: The Case For A Stock Market Bubble: 'Speculation Pervading Society'

Why Focus On Innovation? The innovation sectors targeted by Ark Invest are barely off the ground, Wood told CNBC.

Her main areas of focus include DNA sequencing, robotics, energy storage, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. 

The seeds that were planted during the technology boom are just beginning to flourish, Wood said: "I don't think the market is ready for this."

"We've dedicated our research and investing to innovation because we think we've never been at a more provocative time for innovation in history."

Related Link: Cathie Wood Fires Back At Michael Burry After He Reveals Bet Against ARK Fund

Photo by Alexander Naumann from Pixabay.

