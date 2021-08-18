Why FuelCell And Plug Power Look Charged Up For A Drive North

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been pummeled since reaching all-time highs of $29.44 and $74.49, respectively. The Senate passage of the infrastructure bill, which creates an $8-billion opportunity for the clean hydrogen industry, gave both stocks a small boost before they were knocked back down to the lows.

The green hydrogen sector has largely failed to garner investor interest since the first quarter despite a progressing global agreement to move toward clean energy. That could be set to change, however, and both FuelCell and Plug are at key support levels waiting to rebound.

The FuelCell Chart: FuelCell is trading down over 80% from its Feb. 10 all-time high. On Aug. 9, following the Senate passage of the bill, the stock reached a high of $8.31 but slammed into resistance at the level and immediately sold off.

On Tuesday FuelCell created a new low at the $5.77 level but found support there from previous price history in November 2020 and bounced. The bounce allowed FuelCell to print a doji candlestick pattern which, at the bottom of a downtrend, indicates a reversal to the upside is in the cards. Wednesday’s candle will be needed to confirm the pattern.

FuelCell may have also created a bullish double bottom pattern paired with the Aug. 5 low of $5.88. When a stock hits an area of support or resistance more than once and rejects the level, it can indicate a reversal in price action.

FuelCell is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. The stock is also trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) indicating overall sentiment in FuelCell is bearish.

Both bulls and bears will need volume to come into the stock to push FuelCell up into a bullish trend change or drop it down below the key support level. FuelCell has resistance above at $8.31 and $10.58 and support below at $5.77 and $3.36.

The Plug Chart: Similar to FuelCell, Plug is down almost 70% from its Jan. 26 all-time high. The stock has also repeatedly hit a support level at the $24.40 level and bounced. For Plug, this has caused the stock to create a bullish quadruple bottom pattern after hitting the level on July 19 and Aug. 13, 16 and 17.

On Tuesday Plug bounced from the level and printed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern. The bullish engulfing pattern indicates high prices may come immediately and when Plug printed the same pattern back on April 21, the stock rose over 10% in the six trading days that followed.

Plug has a gap above between the $40.53 and $41.85 level and because gaps are filled 90% of the time it is likely the stock will trade back up into that range in the future.

Plug is slightly below the eight-day and 21-day EMAs with the eight-day trending below the 21-day. The stock is also trading below the 200-day SMA.