Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level

It looks like the downtrend of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) may be about to resume.

For a while, the stock consolidated above $13.40. This was a support level. There were so many buyers that they were able to absorb all of the shares that investors were selling. This put a halt to any moves below this important level.

But now the support has been broken.

This means that the buyers who formed the support are gone. They have either finished or canceled their orders. With this large amount of demand for Ford's stock out of the market, the stage could be set for a new downtrend to form.

