Pete Najarian Says Target's Stock Is Going Higher, Taking Market Share From Walmart, Amazon
Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was featured as the call of the day Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
What Happened: Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Target with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $265 to $305.
Najarian's Take: Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian said Target's nearly 50% gains year-to-date are a result of the company's partnerships and consistent investments in its business.
The company recently announced it plans to allocate $4 billion each year for store improvements, Najaraian said.
"They just seem to be doing everything right."
Target reported that it gained $9 billion in market share during its last earnings report, Najarian noted. The company is taking that market share from Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).
"Because of that, this is a stock that is not done yet," Najarian told CNBC.
Target is scheduled to report its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Aug. 18.
TGT Price Action: Target has traded as high as $153.65 and as low as $126.28 over a 52-week period.
At last check Friday, the stock was up 0.30% at $149.50.
Photo: courtesy of Target.
