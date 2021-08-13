fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.80
366.73
+ 0.22%
DIA
-0.09
355.32
-0.03%
SPY
+ 0.32
444.80
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 2.01
144.23
+ 1.37%
GLD
+ 2.16
161.88
+ 1.32%

Pete Najarian Says Target's Stock Is Going Higher, Taking Market Share From Walmart, Amazon

byAdam Eckert
August 13, 2021 2:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Pete Najarian Says Target's Stock Is Going Higher, Taking Market Share From Walmart, Amazon

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was featured as the call of the day Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Target with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $265 to $305.

Najarian's Take: Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian said Target's nearly 50% gains year-to-date are a result of the company's partnerships and consistent investments in its business.

The company recently announced it plans to allocate $4 billion each year for store improvements, Najaraian said.

"They just seem to be doing everything right."

Related Link: Where Target Stands With Analysts

Target reported that it gained $9 billion in market share during its last earnings report, Najarian noted. The company is taking that market share from Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

"Because of that, this is a stock that is not done yet," Najarian told CNBC. 

Target is scheduled to report its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Aug. 18.

TGT Price Action: Target has traded as high as $153.65 and as low as $126.28 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 0.30% at $149.50.

Photo: courtesy of Target.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Anthony Scaramucci Says Investors 'Need To Own' Bitcoin, Ethereum

When people understand cryptocurrency, they want to own it, but when they don't understand it, they fear it, SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

Defiance ETFs CIO Explains Her 'Very Bullish' Crypto Outlook

Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer of Defiance ETFs, is very bullish on the cryptocurrency markets moving forward, she shared Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Jablonski told CNBC that she has been bullish on crypto for "quite some time" because she expects usage and adoption to continue to increase. read more

Fundstrat's Tom Lee Thinks These FAANG Stocks Could Rally 20% Before Year's End

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) could lead the way in a broad Wall Street rally if the COVID-19 delta variant subsides, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said Wednesday on CNBC's read more

Why This Investor Thinks The Moderna Sell-Off Is A 'Phenomenal' Buying Opportunity

The sell-off in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock is a phenomenal buying opportunity for investors with a long-term outlook, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more