Thinking About Buying Stock In Disney, DoorDash, Airbnb Or SoFi?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in 2021:

Date Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target 2021-05-18 Maintains Buy Lowers 222.00 213.00 2021-05-17 Maintains Buy Lowers 205.00 200.00 2021-05-14 Maintains Buy Lowers 225.00 215.00 2021-05-12 Maintains Overweight Raises 200.00 210.00 2021-04-20 Maintains Overweight Raises 201.00 219.00 2021-04-16 Maintains Buy Raises 195.00 205.00 2021-02-25 Maintains Buy Raises 205.00 230.00 2021-02-17 Maintains Buy Raises 200.00 225.00 2021-02-17 Maintains Buy Raises 200.00 215.00 2021-02-16 Maintains Buy Raises 185.00 222.00

Walt Disney owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters, from Mickey Mouse to Luke Skywalker. Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) in 2021:

Date Analyst Firm Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target 2021-08-02 Gordon Haskett Initiates Coverage On Buy Announces 0.00 206.00 2021-06-29 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Raises 170.00 215.00 2021-06-22 Needham Maintains Buy Raises 175.00 195.00 2021-05-19 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Lowers 162.00 158.00 2021-05-14 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-WeightOverweight Announces 0.00 170.00 2021-05-14 Truist Securities Upgrades HoldBuy Raises 180.00 185.00 2021-04-27 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy Announces 0.00 175.00 2021-04-06 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On In-Line Announces 0.00 153.00 2021-04-01 Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Outperform Announces 0.00 180.00 2021-03-01 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Raises 150.00 162.00

DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the U.S.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Airbnb Inc (NYSE:ABNB) in 2021:

Date Analyst Firm Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target 2021-08-03 Keybanc Upgrades Overweight Announces 0.00 180.00 2021-07-13 Gordon Haskett Upgrades Buy Announces 0.00 172.00 2021-06-09 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Lowers 240.00 195.00 2021-05-27 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform Announces 0.00 170.00 2021-05-21 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Lowers 160.00 125.00 2021-05-14 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Lowers 180.00 140.00 2021-05-14 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Lowers 176.00 165.00 2021-05-14 Baird Maintains Outperform Lowers 210.00 200.00 2021-05-14 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Raises 162.00 164.00 2021-05-14 Wedbush Maintains Neutral Lowers 175.00 150.00

Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 5.6 million active accommodation listings in 2020.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) in 2021:

Date Analyst Firm Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target 2021-06-16 Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage On Buy Announces 0.00 30.00 2021-06-02 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Outperform Announces 0.00 25.00

SoFi Technologies helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Its products include SoFi Money, SoFi Invest, Student Loan Refinancing, Private Student Loans, Personal Loans, Home Loans, SoFi Relay and SoFi Protect.