Thinking About Buying Stock In Disney, DoorDash, Airbnb Or SoFi?

byHenry Khederian
August 12, 2021 11:23 am
Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in 2021:

 

Date

 

Action

 

Rating

 

Action Price

 

Prior Price

 

Target

 

2021-05-18

 

Maintains

 

Buy

 

Lowers

 

222.00

 

213.00

 

2021-05-17

 

Maintains

 

Buy

 

Lowers

 

205.00

 

200.00

 

2021-05-14

 

Maintains

 

Buy

 

Lowers

 

225.00

 

215.00

 

2021-05-12

 

Maintains

 

Overweight

 

Raises

 

200.00

 

210.00

 

2021-04-20

 

Maintains

 

Overweight

 

Raises

 

201.00

 

219.00

 

2021-04-16

 

Maintains

 

Buy

 

Raises

 

195.00

 

205.00

 

2021-02-25

 

Maintains

 

Buy

 

Raises

 

205.00

 

230.00

 

2021-02-17

 

Maintains

 

Buy

 

Raises

 

200.00

 

225.00

 

2021-02-17

 

Maintains

 

Buy

 

Raises

 

200.00

 

215.00

 

2021-02-16

 

Maintains

 

Buy

 

Raises

 

185.00

 

222.00

Walt Disney owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters, from Mickey Mouse to Luke Skywalker. Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.  

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) in 2021:

 

Date

 

Analyst Firm

 

Action

 

Rating

 

Action Price

 

Prior Price

 

Target

 

2021-08-02

 

Gordon Haskett

 

Initiates Coverage On

 

Buy

 

Announces

 

0.00

 

206.00

 

2021-06-29

 

Wells Fargo

 

Maintains

 

Overweight

 

Raises

 

170.00

 

215.00

 

2021-06-22

 

Needham

 

Maintains

 

Buy

 

Raises

 

175.00

 

195.00

 

2021-05-19

 

DA Davidson

 

Maintains

 

Neutral

 

Lowers

 

162.00

 

158.00

 

2021-05-14

 

Wells Fargo

 

Upgrades

 

Equal-WeightOverweight

 

Announces

 

0.00

 

170.00

 

2021-05-14

 

Truist Securities

 

Upgrades

 

HoldBuy

 

Raises

 

180.00

 

185.00

 

2021-04-27

 

Needham

 

Initiates Coverage On

 

Buy

 

Announces

 

0.00

 

175.00

 

2021-04-06

 

Evercore ISI Group

 

Initiates Coverage On

 

In-Line

 

Announces

 

0.00

 

153.00

 

2021-04-01

 

Wolfe Research

 

Initiates Coverage On

 

Outperform

 

Announces

 

0.00

 

180.00

 

2021-03-01

 

DA Davidson

 

Maintains

 

Neutral

 

Raises

 

150.00

 

162.00

DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the U.S. 

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Airbnb Inc (NYSE:ABNB) in 2021:

 

Date

 

Analyst Firm

 

Action

 

Rating

 

Action Price

 

Prior Price

 

Target

 

2021-08-03

 

Keybanc

 

Upgrades

 

Overweight

 

Announces

 

0.00

 

180.00

 

2021-07-13

 

Gordon Haskett

 

Upgrades

 

Buy

 

Announces

 

0.00

 

172.00

 

2021-06-09

 

Loop Capital

 

Maintains

 

Buy

 

Lowers

 

240.00

 

195.00

 

2021-05-27

 

RBC Capital

 

Initiates Coverage On

 

Outperform

 

Announces

 

0.00

 

170.00

 

2021-05-21

 

Morgan Stanley

 

Maintains

 

Equal-Weight

 

Lowers

 

160.00

 

125.00

 

2021-05-14

 

Barclays

 

Maintains

 

Equal-Weight

 

Lowers

 

180.00

 

140.00

 

2021-05-14

 

Mizuho

 

Maintains

 

Neutral

 

Lowers

 

176.00

 

165.00

 

2021-05-14

 

Baird

 

Maintains

 

Outperform

 

Lowers

 

210.00

 

200.00

 

2021-05-14

 

Credit Suisse

 

Maintains

 

Neutral

 

Raises

 

162.00

 

164.00

 

2021-05-14

 

Wedbush

 

Maintains

 

Neutral

 

Lowers

 

175.00

 

150.00

Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 5.6 million active accommodation listings in 2020. 

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) in 2021:

 

Date

 

Analyst Firm

 

Action

 

Rating

 

Action Price

 

Prior Price

 

Target

 

2021-06-16

 

Rosenblatt

 

Initiates Coverage On

 

Buy

 

Announces

 

0.00

 

30.00

 

2021-06-02

 

Oppenheimer

 

Initiates Coverage On

 

Outperform

 

Announces

 

0.00

 

25.00

SoFi Technologies helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Its products include SoFi Money, SoFi Invest, Student Loan Refinancing, Private Student Loans, Personal Loans, Home Loans, SoFi Relay and SoFi Protect.

