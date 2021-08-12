Thinking About Buying Stock In Disney, DoorDash, Airbnb Or SoFi?
Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.
Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in 2021:
|
Date
|
Action
|
Rating
|
Action Price
|
Prior Price
|
Target
|
2021-05-18
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
Lowers
|
222.00
|
213.00
|
2021-05-17
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
Lowers
|
205.00
|
200.00
|
2021-05-14
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
Lowers
|
225.00
|
215.00
|
2021-05-12
|
Maintains
|
Overweight
|
Raises
|
200.00
|
210.00
|
2021-04-20
|
Maintains
|
Overweight
|
Raises
|
201.00
|
219.00
|
2021-04-16
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
Raises
|
195.00
|
205.00
|
2021-02-25
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
Raises
|
205.00
|
230.00
|
2021-02-17
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
Raises
|
200.00
|
225.00
|
2021-02-17
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
Raises
|
200.00
|
215.00
|
2021-02-16
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
Raises
|
185.00
|
222.00
Walt Disney owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters, from Mickey Mouse to Luke Skywalker. Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.
Here are the latest analyst rating updates for DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) in 2021:
|
Date
|
Analyst Firm
|
Action
|
Rating
|
Action Price
|
Prior Price
|
Target
|
2021-08-02
|
Gordon Haskett
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Buy
|
Announces
|
0.00
|
206.00
|
2021-06-29
|
Wells Fargo
|
Maintains
|
Overweight
|
Raises
|
170.00
|
215.00
|
2021-06-22
|
Needham
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
Raises
|
175.00
|
195.00
|
2021-05-19
|
DA Davidson
|
Maintains
|
Neutral
|
Lowers
|
162.00
|
158.00
|
2021-05-14
|
Wells Fargo
|
Upgrades
|
Equal-WeightOverweight
|
Announces
|
0.00
|
170.00
|
2021-05-14
|
Truist Securities
|
Upgrades
|
HoldBuy
|
Raises
|
180.00
|
185.00
|
2021-04-27
|
Needham
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Buy
|
Announces
|
0.00
|
175.00
|
2021-04-06
|
Evercore ISI Group
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
In-Line
|
Announces
|
0.00
|
153.00
|
2021-04-01
|
Wolfe Research
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Outperform
|
Announces
|
0.00
|
180.00
|
2021-03-01
|
DA Davidson
|
Maintains
|
Neutral
|
Raises
|
150.00
|
162.00
DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the U.S.
Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Airbnb Inc (NYSE:ABNB) in 2021:
|
Date
|
Analyst Firm
|
Action
|
Rating
|
Action Price
|
Prior Price
|
Target
|
2021-08-03
|
Keybanc
|
Upgrades
|
Overweight
|
Announces
|
0.00
|
180.00
|
2021-07-13
|
Gordon Haskett
|
Upgrades
|
Buy
|
Announces
|
0.00
|
172.00
|
2021-06-09
|
Loop Capital
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
Lowers
|
240.00
|
195.00
|
2021-05-27
|
RBC Capital
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Outperform
|
Announces
|
0.00
|
170.00
|
2021-05-21
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Maintains
|
Equal-Weight
|
Lowers
|
160.00
|
125.00
|
2021-05-14
|
Barclays
|
Maintains
|
Equal-Weight
|
Lowers
|
180.00
|
140.00
|
2021-05-14
|
Mizuho
|
Maintains
|
Neutral
|
Lowers
|
176.00
|
165.00
|
2021-05-14
|
Baird
|
Maintains
|
Outperform
|
Lowers
|
210.00
|
200.00
|
2021-05-14
|
Credit Suisse
|
Maintains
|
Neutral
|
Raises
|
162.00
|
164.00
|
2021-05-14
|
Wedbush
|
Maintains
|
Neutral
|
Lowers
|
175.00
|
150.00
Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 5.6 million active accommodation listings in 2020.
Here are the latest analyst rating updates for SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) in 2021:
|
Date
|
Analyst Firm
|
Action
|
Rating
|
Action Price
|
Prior Price
|
Target
|
2021-06-16
|
Rosenblatt
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Buy
|
Announces
|
0.00
|
30.00
|
2021-06-02
|
Oppenheimer
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Outperform
|
Announces
|
0.00
|
25.00
SoFi Technologies helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Its products include SoFi Money, SoFi Invest, Student Loan Refinancing, Private Student Loans, Personal Loans, Home Loans, SoFi Relay and SoFi Protect.
