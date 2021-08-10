Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook — Here's What Cedar Wealth Management Bought And Sold In Q2

Neil Jubaili-led Cedar Wealth Management added stakes worth around $1.48 million in U.S.-based tech giants during the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.

What Happened: The San Francisco, California-based investment firm that focuses on managing wealth for affluent individuals and families, added shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Cedar Wealth added 3,680 shares in the Cupertino, California-based company, lifting the total exposure in Apple to $14.58 million at the end of the second quarter.

The investment firm also added 55 shares in Amazon, worth $374,000, raising the total stake in the e-commerce giant to $2 million.

Cedar Wealth also added 181 shares in Microsoft and 162 shares in Facebook, lifting the stakes in the two companies to $1.8 million and $781,000 respectively.

Price Action: Apple shares, which have risen 10% so far this year, closed marginally lower at $146.09 on Monday. Amazon shares have risen 2.6% so far this year and closed marginally lower at $3,341.87 on Monday.

Microsoft and Facebook shares have risen 29.6% and 32.4% each so far this year. MSFT shares closed 0.39% lower at $288.33 and FB closed 0.52% lower at $361.61 on Monday.

