Snowflake Stock Soars, Options Traders Bets It Drifts Higher Still

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) announced it would print its earnings results on Aug. 25 after the markets close and the stock looks to be beginning to run up into the event. The cloud computing-based data warehousing company went public last September and soared about 85% in the two months that followed, reaching an all-time high of $429 in early December.

Interest waned in Snowflake and the stock entered into a steep downtrend, making fairly consistent lower highs and lower lows, until it put in a bottom on May 13 at the $184 mark. Snowflake then reversed course and began a bullish uptrend.

On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Snowflake’s stock had already surpassed its average 10-day trading volume by over one million with 3.45 million shares traded in comparison to 2.18 million.

Options traders jumped in, beginning first thing Tuesday morning, and began to hammer call contracts, purchasing a total of $925,936 worth. Most of the traders chose a strike price of $300 with an expiry of Aug. 6 indicating they believe Snowflake’s bull run will continue over the next few days.

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call or put option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

The SNOW Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro: