Thinking About Buying Stock In Bank Of America, General Electric Or Beyond Meat?

Data from Bank of America Corp's (NYSE:BAC) 2021 Homebuyer Insights Report and Equity Spotlight revealed two-thirds of younger homeowners surveyed plan to renovate this year.

According to a Tuesday press release, Bank of America found that younger homeowners have the ability to do so, with real home equity reaching a new peak of $20.2 trillion in the second quarter of 2020, meaning more homeowners can use cash from their home equity to achieve their goals.

Despite the increase in real home equity, Bank of America's data states only 41% of younger current homeowners know they can access a home equity line of credit to finance significant improvements to their home.

"Traditionally, home improvement projects have been measured through the lens of return on investment, but we're seeing that the emotional connection to one's home is just as important," said Ann Thompson, Specialty Lending Executive at Bank of America. "Customizing a home and bringing it up to date can create a place your family can enjoy for generations to come and help build a legacy and long-term wealth."

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Healthcare announced the signing of an exclusive agreement for the manufacturing and distribution of iodine-123 (I-123) capsules in the United States.

According to the press release and under the contract terms, GE Healthcare's Pharmaceutical Diagnostics unit will manufacture and supply NorthStar with I-123 capsules under the NorthStar label using a new, state-of-the-art production system.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) will be the plant-based meat partner at all Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations, according to a Tuesday press release.

Hopdoddy says they're now one of the first restaurant groups to offer the new even "meatier" Beyond Burger, the newest iteration of the popular Beyond Burger.