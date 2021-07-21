What's Going On With FuelCell Shares Today?

Shares of EV, charging and clean energy vehicle stocks, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), are trading higher Wednesday morning. Strength is possibly related to US infrastructure optimism, as clean energy has been a focus of the Biden administration.

FuelCell Energy designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

According to FuelCell, its systems are catered to meet the needs of customers across several industries, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises.

FuelCell shares are trading higher by 4.2% at $7.04. FuelCell has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $1.58.