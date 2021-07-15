fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Zoom, Apple Or Clean Energy Fuels?

byHenry Khederian
July 15, 2021 9:13 am
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Zoom, Apple Or Clean Energy Fuels?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) with a Hold rating.

Zoom shares are trading higher by 0.3% at $361.70.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintained Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $162 to $166.

Apple shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $149.33.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Todd Firestone initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $9.

Clean Energy Fuels shares are trading lower by 1.15% at $7.77.

Photo: a Zoom video call. 

