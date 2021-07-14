Apple And Qualcomm Lead The QQQ Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices were trading higher Wednesday as investors weigh comments from Fed Chair Powell. Strength in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), as well as strong bank earnings, also helped lift market sentiment.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.18% to $363.07

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.12% to $349.41

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.15% to $436.24

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

