Apple And Qualcomm Lead The QQQ Higher Wednesday

byHenry Khederian
July 14, 2021 4:09 pm
U.S. indices were trading higher Wednesday as investors weigh comments from Fed Chair Powell. Strength in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), as well as strong bank earnings, also helped lift market sentiment.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.18% to $363.07
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.12% to $349.41
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.15% to $436.24

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

After a sluggish first half of 2021, Apple shares are slowly and steadily picking up momentum. Since the start of July, the stock has gained over 6% and is perched at a record high…

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has been hanging out near its all-time high of $358.79 for the last 12 trading days…

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are down 4.3% so far this week after the company reported disappointing first-quarter delivery numbers and announced its second 787 delivery halt in less than a year…

