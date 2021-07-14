Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish On Disney's Reopening Prospects

The final episode of Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE:DIS) "Loki" was released Wednesday. The credits at the conclusion of the show confirmed that it will be returning for a second season.

In addition to the Disney+ streaming service doing well, other revenue streams are starting to pick up for the company, Jim Cramer said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

ESPN+ is raising prices and the theme parks have returned to full capacity, Cramer said.

Disney announced Monday that it will be increasing the subscription prices for its ESPN+ streaming service.

Related Link: Cramer Touts Disney's ESPN+ Price Raise, Early 'Black Widow' Success

There are a lot of things that are going well outside of the house, Cramer said, adding "I think the story is changing."

Disney stock isn't just a COVID-19 pandemic play, it's a post-pandemic play for the reopening, he said.

Cramer told CNBC that people want to get out of the house and they want to go to places like Disney World.

Disney is scheduled to report financial results on Aug. 12.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $113.37 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 0.087% at $183.49.

Related Link: Go to Benzinga's YouTube channel to learn more about cryptocurrency, SPACs, the stock market and more!

Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay.