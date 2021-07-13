fbpx
Cramer Touts Disney's ESPN+ Price Raise, Early 'Black Widow' Success

byAdam Eckert
July 13, 2021 12:27 pm
Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) announced Monday it will be increasing the subscription prices for its ESPN+ streaming service. The facts are changing in a positive way for Disney, Jim Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne, who reiterated Disney with an Overweight rating, has a bullish stance on the reopening of the parks, Cramer said. Any parks commentary is a good sign. 

Related Link: Disney's Stock Takes Off And Options Traders Join The Ride

The stock broke out of a technical trading range yesterday on the "Black Widow" news, Cramer noted.

Disney's "Black Widow" brought in $80 million in box office sales and generated another $60 million through the Disney+ streaming service in its first weekend. "'Black Widow' was an unbelievable movie," Cramer commented.

Disney is scheduled to report financial results on Aug. 12.

Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $113.37 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 0.4% at $185.28.

