Cathie Wood's Updated Market Outlook: What Investors Need To Know
Cathie Wood, founder, chief investment officer and CEO of Ark Invest, held a webinar Tuesday, in which she provided an updated outlook on financial markets.
CNBC's Becky Quick provided insights Wednesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
Key Takeaways:
- Deflation will probably become a greater force in financial markets in the year ahead despite the recent spike in consumer prices.
- Wood believes the bond market is in a bubble and that too many people are afraid of inflation, which negatively impacts stock market valuations.
- Wood would not be on the long side of oil as a result of the rising demand for electric vehicles.
- There is a "valuation reset" happening in Chinese tech stocks amid recent crackdowns. Wood expects the Chinese stocks that have recently sold off to remain at lower valuations.
- Wood estimates that the U.S. online betting market will grow to $37 billion by 2025.
Recent Portfolio Moves: Ark Invest has been selling much of its stake in Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC:TCEHY) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), while increasing its position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).
Photo: Pixabay.
