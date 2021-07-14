Cathie Wood's Updated Market Outlook: What Investors Need To Know

Cathie Wood, founder, chief investment officer and CEO of Ark Invest, held a webinar Tuesday, in which she provided an updated outlook on financial markets.

CNBC's Becky Quick provided insights Wednesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Key Takeaways:

Deflation will probably become a greater force in financial markets in the year ahead despite the recent spike in consumer prices.

Wood believes the bond market is in a bubble and that too many people are afraid of inflation, which negatively impacts stock market valuations.

Wood would not be on the long side of oil as a result of the rising demand for electric vehicles.

There is a "valuation reset" happening in Chinese tech stocks amid recent crackdowns. Wood expects the Chinese stocks that have recently sold off to remain at lower valuations.

Wood estimates that the U.S. online betting market will grow to $37 billion by 2025.

Recent Portfolio Moves: Ark Invest has been selling much of its stake in Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC:TCEHY) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), while increasing its position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Photo: Pixabay.