Cathie Wood's Updated Market Outlook: What Investors Need To Know

byAdam Eckert
July 14, 2021 10:15 am
Cathie Wood's Updated Market Outlook: What Investors Need To Know

Cathie Wood, founder, chief investment officer and CEO of Ark Invest, held a webinar Tuesday, in which she provided an updated outlook on financial markets. 

CNBC's Becky Quick provided insights Wednesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Key Takeaways: 

  • Deflation will probably become a greater force in financial markets in the year ahead despite the recent spike in consumer prices.
  • Wood believes the bond market is in a bubble and that too many people are afraid of inflation, which negatively impacts stock market valuations.
  • Wood would not be on the long side of oil as a result of the rising demand for electric vehicles.
  • There is a "valuation reset" happening in Chinese tech stocks amid recent crackdowns. Wood expects the Chinese stocks that have recently sold off to remain at lower valuations. 
  • Wood estimates that the U.S. online betting market will grow to $37 billion by 2025.

Recent Portfolio Moves: Ark Invest has been selling much of its stake in Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC:TCEHY) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), while increasing its position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Photo: Pixabay.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas

