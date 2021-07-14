fbpx
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Nokia, Peloton Or Carnival?

byHenry Khederian
July 14, 2021 8:36 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

JP Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande upgraded Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $7.8 price target.

Nokia shares are trading higher by 0.3% at $5.90.

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman downgraded Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $130 to $115.

Peloton shares are trading lower by 3% at $116.30.

Berenberg analyst Stuart Gordon upgraded Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from Sell to Hold.

Carnival shares are trading higher by 0.8% at $23.03.

