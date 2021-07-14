Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Nokia, Peloton Or Carnival?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

JP Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande upgraded Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $7.8 price target.

Nokia shares are trading higher by 0.3% at $5.90.

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman downgraded Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $130 to $115.

Peloton shares are trading lower by 3% at $116.30.

Berenberg analyst Stuart Gordon upgraded Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from Sell to Hold.

Carnival shares are trading higher by 0.8% at $23.03.