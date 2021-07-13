fbpx
Why Middlesex Water Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
July 13, 2021 12:30 pm
Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares are trading higher by 13% at $96.41 Tuesday afternoon after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P 600 (NASDAQ:IJR).

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems in the U.S. The firm primarily operates in the eastern states of New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Middlesex Water Company's regulated business includes collecting and distributing water to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection consumers. Middlesex Water Company's non-regulated business includes contract services for the operation of private water and wastewater systems. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the regulated segment and from residential customers.

Middlesex Water Company has a 52-week high of $96.67 and a 52-week low of $59.60.

Long Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

