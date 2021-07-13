Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In EA, Activision Blizzard Or Roblox?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson upgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $150 to $168.

Berenberg analyst Robert Berg maintained Electronic Arts with a Buy and raised the price target from $160 to $170.

Electronic Arts shares are trading higher Tuesday by 1.42% at $143.40.

Berenberg analyst Robert Berg maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) with a Buy and raised the price target from $105 to $110.

Activision Blizzard shares are trading higher by 1% at $93.86.

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $75.

Roblox shares are trading lower by 0.4% at $86.20.