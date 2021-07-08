fbpx
QQQ
-2.18
363.13
-0.6%
DIA
-2.53
349.45
-0.73%
SPY
-3.46
437.92
-0.8%
TLT
+ 0.58
147.46
+ 0.39%
GLD
-0.09
168.85
-0.05%

Josh Brown Is Playing The Housing Market With Leslie's Stock

byAdam Eckert
July 8, 2021 3:50 pm
The downgrade Thursday of D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by RBC Capital Markets was the call of the day on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl downgraded D.R. Horton from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $104 to $101.

The next wave of buying in housing is being diminished because home buyers are encountering ridiculous prices, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown told CNBC. 

Regardless, Brown said he believes the market is in a 10-year run for millennial household formation and the way to play it is by investing in Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ:LESL). Leslie's allows investors to capitalize on both swimming pool installation and the ongoing maintenance that comes with it, he said. 

Leslie's is a growth company in a secular growth business, Brown said, adding it is a "really great way to play the idea of homeownership and people wanting more out of their home."

Related Link: This Pool Supplies Stock Is Heating Up With The Weather

LESL Price Action: Leslie's has traded as high as $32.84 and as low as $19.15 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 0.81% at $25.44.

Photo by AgE Global Group from Pixabay.

