Thinking About Buying Stock In American Airlines, Etsy Or Nvidia?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) with an Underweight and raised the price target from $20 to $21.

American Airlines shares are trading lower by 3% at $19.70.

Needham analyst Anna Andreeva initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $250.

Etsy shares are trading lower by 3.1% at $187.

Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) with a Buy and raised the price target from $768 to $910.

Nvidia shares are trading lower by 2.6% at $793.