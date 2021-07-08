fbpx
Thinking About Buying Stock In American Airlines, Etsy Or Nvidia?

byHenry Khederian
July 8, 2021 9:20 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) with an Underweight and raised the price target from $20 to $21.

American Airlines shares are trading lower by 3% at $19.70.

Needham analyst Anna Andreeva initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $250.

Etsy shares are trading lower by 3.1% at $187.

Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) with a Buy and raised the price target from $768 to $910.

Nvidia shares are trading lower by 2.6% at $793.

