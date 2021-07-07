fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.46
359.73
+ 0.13%
DIA
+ 0.53
345.30
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 1.12
431.81
+ 0.26%
TLT
+ 1.21
145.53
+ 0.82%
GLD
+ 0.70
167.42
+ 0.42%

Jim Lebenthal Likes AbbVie Stock At Its Current Price

byAdam Eckert
July 7, 2021 2:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jim Lebenthal Likes AbbVie Stock At Its Current Price

It's a great time to invest in pharmaceutical companies such as AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal shared Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Lebenthal told CNBC that he is slowly building the pharmaceutical portion of his portfolio. AbbVie is a great franchise currently trading at a good valuation, Lebenthal said.

Recently, he added Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to his portfolio.

AbbVie announced today it will report its second-quarter financial results on July 30 before the market opens. 

See Also: AbbVie Publishes Study Titled 'To Investigate the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of ABBV-CLS-7262 in Patients With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis'

ABBV Price Action: AbbVie has traded as high as $118.28 and as low as $79.11 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 0.57% at $116.46.

Photo: Courtesy of AbbVie.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Health Care Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

'Halftime Report' Long Trades: AbbVie, Alibaba And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee discussed some stocks that they're in and others that they would add to. read more

Cramer Thinks Credit Card Stocks Could Be Winners Of Economic Reopening

Jim Cramer is sharing thoughts on why some stocks are trading higher or lower that shouldn’t be. Cramer on Credit Cards: The discussion Monday morning on CNBC showed that many of the large banks were trading higher. “Visa and Mastercard are the real winners of reopening, not JPMorgan.” read more

AbbVie Shares Trading At A Discount To Other Pharmaceuticals; Argus Reaffirms With A Buy Rating

Nike And Wells Fargo Lead The SPY Higher Friday

U.S. indices continued higher Friday after President Joe Biden declared that the White House had struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators.  Investors also continue to weigh recent comments from Fed Chair Powell, who indicated inflationary pressures would abate. read more