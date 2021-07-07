Jim Cramer Says People Need To Know About Biohaven

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) announced Wednesday that it has preliminary net revenue of approximately $93 million for its NURTEC ODT product in the second quarter of 2021.

NURTEC ODT is an oral drug for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. It's now the only migraine medication approved to treat both acute migraine attacks and help prevent future migraine attacks.

NURTEC ODT has generated approximately $200 million in net product revenue since its launch in March 2020.

Cramer's Take: Expectations were for Biohaven to generate $58 million from NURTEC ODT in the second quarter, Jim Cramer said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

Cramer noted he believes Biohaven would be a good acquisition target for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

He attributed the success of the pill to its approval as a preventative measure for migraines. Very few people have even heard about this pill, Cramer said, adding that he actually took the pill this morning. "People need to know about this medicine," Cramer said.

BHVN Price Action: Biohaven is making a new 52-week high in trading today.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 13.37% at $112.02.

