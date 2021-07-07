fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.21
358.98
+ 0.34%
DIA
+ 0.27
345.55
+ 0.08%
SPY
+ 0.72
432.21
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 1.39
145.35
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 0.70
167.42
+ 0.42%

Boeing Could Get Wings, But Dow Jones Lags: What's Next?

byMelanie Schaffer
July 7, 2021 9:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Boeing Could Get Wings, But Dow Jones Lags: What's Next?

While the Nasdaq and the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) are running in blue skies, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has struggled to trade back toward its May 10 all-time high of 35,091.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), which makes up 4.47% of the Dow, has struggled to gain the traction needed for a lift-off back to its pre-pandemic levels and is being held down by the overall index.

Air traffic is increasing, however, and as global vaccination efforts ramp up and as airlines return to the skies demand for Boeing’s planes could increase. It's possible airlines could see more passengers than before the pandemic due to pent-up demand.

On July 2, the TSA reported 2.19 million people passed through airport security checkpoints — slightly higher than the 2.18 million people who passed through a checkpoint on the same date in 2019.

See Also: Boeing Analyst: CFO Faces 'No Shortage Of Challenges' In New Role

The Boeing Chart: On March 15, Boeing attempted to break back up toward its March 2020 pre-pandemic price of about $280 but failed and rejected off the $278.57 mark. Since then, Boeing’s stock has been in a long period of consolidation.

In its consolidation Boeing has settled into a triangle pattern and on Tuesday was sitting near the bottom upward sloping trendline and holding support at $232.70. With the apex of the triangle aligning with Aug. 6, both bulls and bears expect Boeing to break up above the triangle or down below it before that date.

Boeing is trading below both the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) with the eight-day EMA trending slightly below the 21-day EMA, both of which are bearish signs for the short-term. Boeing is also trading below the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock is bearish.

It can be noted that Boeing is trading less than 5% away from all the moving averages so it would not take much for it to regain support of all three.

ba_july_7.png

Bulls want to see Boeing continue to hold support at the bottom of the triangle and for the stock to make its way back up toward the top of the range. If Boeing can regain the $244 level as support, bullish volume could help the stock make a break north.

Bears want to see bearish volume come in and break Boeing down bearishly from the triangle. If Boeing were to lose support at the $232 level it could revisit $223 before potentially bouncing.

BA Price Action: Boeing traded around $237.22 at publication time.

Photo: pjs2005 from Hampshire

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Exxon, GM, Netflix, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included oil, automaker and semiconductor giants. read more

Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. read more

Facebook And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Thursday

U.S. indices are trading higher following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. read more

Walmart And Boeing Lead The DIA In Another Mixed Day For The Markets

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Thursday as investors continue to weigh President Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal and prepare for the Fourth of July weekend ahead. read more