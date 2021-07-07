Thinking About Buying Stock In Alibaba, Coinbase Or Jaguar Health?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Keybanc analyst Hans Chung maintained Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $275 to $270.

Alibaba shares are trading higher by 0.9% at $213.50.

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $434 to $444.

Coinbase shares are trading higher by 2.6% at $241.51.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen initiated coverage on Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $5.

Jaguar Health shares are trading higher by 12.75% at $1.68.