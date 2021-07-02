fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.61
351.96
+ 0.74%
DIA
+ 0.34
346.02
+ 0.1%
SPY
+ 1.42
429.01
+ 0.33%
TLT
+ 0.38
143.79
+ 0.26%
GLD
+ 0.94
165.26
+ 0.57%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Walgreens, Enphase Energy Or Eli Lilly?

byHenry Khederian
July 2, 2021 9:42 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $50 to $48.

Walgreens shares are trading higher by 1.1% at $49.22.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee maintained Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) with a Buy and raised the price target from $187 to $202.

Enphase Energy shares are trading higher by 1.5% at $185.88.

Truist Securities analyst Gregg Gilbert maintained Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) with a Buy and raised the price target from $225 to $262.

Eli Lilly shares are trading flat.

