CCIV, Micron, Cuentas — 3 Stocks To Watch Today Based On High Retail-Investor Interest

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 1, 2021 12:15 am
CCIV, Micron, Cuentas — 3 Stocks To Watch Today Based On High Retail-Investor Interest

The following stocks attracted high social media interest early Thursday.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV): The blank check company’s stock dominated the list of top ten trending streams put together by Stocktwits.

A SPAC merger between Churchill Capital and Lucid Motors was confirmed in February. The deal valued Lucid at an equity value of $11.75 billion based on the $10 share offering price. 

See Also: Thrasio In Talks To Merge With SPAC Churchill Capital V: Report

On Wednesday, the company’s shares shot up after Evercore ISI said it was impressed with Lucid Motors' post a tour of the company’s New York studio and a test ride in the Lucid Air Grand Touring.

On Wednesday, Churchill Capital shares rose 9.42% to $28.82 in the regular session and fell almost 0.3% in after-hours trading.

Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MU): An Idaho-based manufacturer of computer memory and data storage, the company trended on StockTwits’ list on the third spot. Micron was also the most discussed stock on r/WallStreetBets or WSB on Wednesday.

See Also: Unusual Options Activity Insight: Micron Technology

Projected supply-demand imbalance in the semiconductor industry into the next year led BMO Capital Markets analysts to give a bullish outlook on the company’s stocks Wednesday.

As per Micron’s third-quarter results, released Wednesday, earnings per share rose 129.27% to $1.88 on a year-over-year basis beating an estimate of $1.71.

Micron shares ended Wednesday’s regular session 2.47% higher at $84.98. The shares declined 2.27% in the after-hours trading to $83.05.

Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ:CUEN): The Miami-headquartered fintech company provides debit cards for online shopping and other purposes such as bill payment. On Wednesday, the company trended on WSB and was seeing heightened activity on Google Search.

On the same day, the company said it had signed a deal to roll out WaveMax’s WiFi-5G SharedFi technology in 170 test locations in the New York City-Tristate area.

The company’s shares closed 123.74% higher at $6.22 in the regular session and fell 5.14% in the after-hours trading to $5.90.

Read Next: Ford CEO Says Chip Shortage Has Changed 'Normal' Forever, Automaker To Keep Inventories Low Post-Crisisx

