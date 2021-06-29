Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, Crocs Or DoorDash?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) with a Neutral and raised the price target from $13 to $16.

Ford shares are trading lower by 0.4% at $14.90.

B. Riley Securities analyst Susan Anderson maintained Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) with a Buy and raised the price target from $113 to $132.

Crocs shares are trading higher by 0.2% at $116.28.

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $170 to $215.

DoorDash shares are trading higher by 1.2% at $177.78.