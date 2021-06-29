fbpx
Why Sarat Sethi Thinks Delta Offers The Best Value Of All The Airline Stocks

byAdam Eckert
June 29, 2021 10:41 am
Why Sarat Sethi Thinks Delta Offers The Best Value Of All The Airline Stocks

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) is the best value play of all the airlines, Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Management Advantage: Delta's biggest advantage is its exceptional management team, Sethi said. Airline stocks are already pricing in a comeback, he said, adding that for the next leg up, Delta's management will be the differentiator. 

International Travel: Leisure travel is coming back, but the highest-margin business for the airlines is international travel, Sethi told CNBC. Delta is well-positioned to capitalize on the international travel recovery with its fleet and route set, he noted. 

Related Link: These 2 Airlines Look Good For A Bounce

Price Action: Delta has traded as high as $52.28 and as low as $24.38 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Tuesday morning, the stock was up. 0.15% at $43.19.

