Why Sarat Sethi Thinks Delta Offers The Best Value Of All The Airline Stocks

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) is the best value play of all the airlines, Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Management Advantage: Delta's biggest advantage is its exceptional management team, Sethi said. Airline stocks are already pricing in a comeback, he said, adding that for the next leg up, Delta's management will be the differentiator.

International Travel: Leisure travel is coming back, but the highest-margin business for the airlines is international travel, Sethi told CNBC. Delta is well-positioned to capitalize on the international travel recovery with its fleet and route set, he noted.

Price Action: Delta has traded as high as $52.28 and as low as $24.38 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday morning, the stock was up. 0.15% at $43.19.