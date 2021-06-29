fbpx
This Clean Energy Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell And Meta Materials

byHenry Khederian
June 29, 2021 12:30 pm
Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) hasn't only been helping lead a greener future for the planet, the Latham, New York-based company has been ballooning investor's wallets at quite the clip.

Since 2016, Plug Power shares have rocketed past energy peers in oil and natural gas: Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A), Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) (formerly Torchlight Energy).

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: How to Buy Plug Power Stock Right Now

Plug Power garnered an abundance of attention from investors in 2020 and into 2021 for its GenDrive system, a hydrogen-fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2016 to present:

  • Exxon Mobil is down from $93.84 a share to $63.01 for a return of -32.85%
  • Royal Dutch Shell Class A is down from $55.56 a share to $40.35 for a return of -27.38%
  • Clean Energy Fuels is up from $3.54 a share to $10.83 for a return of 205.93%
  • Meta Materials is up from $0.59 a share to $7.96 for a return of 1,249.15% 
  • And finally, Plug Power is up from $1.86 a share to $34.14 for a return of 1,735.48%

