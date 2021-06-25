fbpx
Thinking About Buying Stock In GE, Tesla Or Sundial Growers?

byHenry Khederian
June 25, 2021 11:05 am
Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) in 2021:

Date Analyst Firm Rating Action Price Prior Price Target
2021-05-19 Barclays Overweight Raises 15.00 16.00
2021-04-28 Credit Suisse Neutral Raises 13.00 14.00
2021-04-28 RBC Capital Outperform Raises 15.00 16.00
2021-03-11 Deutsche Bank Hold Raises 13.00 14.00
2021-03-11 Oppenheimer Outperform   0.00 0.00
2021-03-04 Morgan Stanley Overweight Raises 13.00 17.00
2021-01-27 Morgan Stanley Overweight Raises 12.00 13.00

General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines and medical diagnostic equipment.

After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turned to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) in 2021.

Date Analyst Firm Action Rating Target
2021-03-10 BMO Capital Downgrades Underperform 0.40
2021-03-10 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Neutral

Sundial Growers is engaged in producing and marketing cannabis for the adult-use market.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in 2021.

Date Analyst Firm Action Rating Prior Price Target
2021-06-14 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy 974.00 812.00
2021-05-24 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight 0.00 590.00
2021-04-27 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy 1071.00 974.00
2021-04-27 Credit Suisse Reiterates Neutral 0.00 800.00
2021-04-27 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy 835.00 860.00
2021-04-23 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight 880.00 900.00
2021-04-20 Mizuho Maintains Buy 775.00 820.00
2021-04-12 Canaccord Genuity Upgrades HoldBuy 419.00 1071.00
2021-04-05 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight 135.00 155.00
2021-04-05 Wedbush Upgrades NeutralOutperform 950.00 1000.00

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

