Thinking About Buying Stock In GE, Tesla Or Sundial Growers?
Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.
Here are the latest analyst rating updates for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) in 2021:
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2021-05-19
|Barclays
|Overweight
|Raises
|15.00
|16.00
|2021-04-28
|Credit Suisse
|Neutral
|Raises
|13.00
|14.00
|2021-04-28
|RBC Capital
|Outperform
|Raises
|15.00
|16.00
|2021-03-11
|Deutsche Bank
|Hold
|Raises
|13.00
|14.00
|2021-03-11
|Oppenheimer
|Outperform
|0.00
|0.00
|2021-03-04
|Morgan Stanley
|Overweight
|Raises
|13.00
|17.00
|2021-01-27
|Morgan Stanley
|Overweight
|Raises
|12.00
|13.00
General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines and medical diagnostic equipment.
After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turned to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.
Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) in 2021.
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Action
|Rating
|Target
|2021-03-10
|BMO Capital
|Downgrades
|Underperform
|0.40
|2021-03-10
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
Sundial Growers is engaged in producing and marketing cannabis for the adult-use market.
Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in 2021.
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Action
|Rating
|Prior Price
|Target
|2021-06-14
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|974.00
|812.00
|2021-05-24
|Wells Fargo
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
|0.00
|590.00
|2021-04-27
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|1071.00
|974.00
|2021-04-27
|Credit Suisse
|Reiterates
|Neutral
|0.00
|800.00
|2021-04-27
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|835.00
|860.00
|2021-04-23
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|880.00
|900.00
|2021-04-20
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|775.00
|820.00
|2021-04-12
|Canaccord Genuity
|Upgrades
|HoldBuy
|419.00
|1071.00
|2021-04-05
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Underweight
|135.00
|155.00
|2021-04-05
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|NeutralOutperform
|950.00
|1000.00
Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.
