fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
349.89
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
341.96
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.03
425.07
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.50
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
166.05
-0.01%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Nike, Netflix Or Nokia?

byHenry Khederian
June 25, 2021 7:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Nike, Netflix Or Nokia?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Nike, Netflix and Nokia.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $160 to $180.

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz maintained Nike with a Buy and raised the price target from $167 to $175.

Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy maintained Nike with an Overweight and raised the price target from $170 to $174.

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained Nike with an Outperform and raised the price target from $160 to $174.

Nike shares are trading higher by 11.8% at $149.42 after reporting an earnings beat on Thursday afternoon.

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson upgraded Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $586 price target.

Netflix shares are trading higher by 1.3% at $525.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from Neutral to Buy.

Nokia shares are trading higher by 2.7% at $5.28.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Up With Activision, Netflix And Snap Stock Today?

Shares of gaming, streaming and social media companies including Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Snap Inc (NYSE: read more

CNBC Traders Look For Tesla To Run Beyond $700 Per Share

Virtus Investment Partners Chief Market Strategist Joe Terranova and Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian discussed why they are buying Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Repor read more

Netflix, Apple And Facebook Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading lower for much of the day before recovering into the close as investors await this week's Fed meeting, which is expected to begin on Tuesday. read more

Is Netflix Stock About to Rally?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) may be about to stage a rebound. The stock is getting close to a level that has been support in the past. Since last August, NFLX has dropped to the $470 level on four separate occasions. Each time, a significant rebound followed. read more