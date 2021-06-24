fbpx
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Apple, PayPal, Square Or Vaxart?

byHenry Khederian
June 24, 2021 8:31 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Apple, PayPal, Square and Vaxart.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintained Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $161 to $162.

Apple shares are trading higher by 0.4% at $134.24 Thursday morning.

D.A. Davidson initiated coverage on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $325.

PayPal shares are trading higher by 0.9% at $290.70.

D.A. Davidson initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $275.

Square shares are trading higher by 1.3% at $241.80.

Jefferies analyst Kelechi Chikere initiated coverage on Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $13.

Vaxart shares are trading higher by 3% at $8.09.

Photo: courtesy of Square. 

