Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In McDonald's, Carvana Or Target?

byHenry Khederian
June 23, 2021 10:18 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for McDonald's, Carvana and Target.

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $262 to $268.

McDonald's shares are trading flat at around $234 Wednesday morning.

JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta downgraded Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $325 price target.

Carvana shares were trading up 0.19% at $313.71 at last check. 

Argus Research maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) with a Buy and raised the price target from $250 to $265.

Target shares were down 0.13% at $236.89 at last check. 

