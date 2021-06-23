fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
347.57
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
339.43
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.02
423.09
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.64
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
166.25
+ 0%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Peloton, Microsoft Or Plug Power?

byHenry Khederian
June 23, 2021 9:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Peloton, Microsoft Or Plug Power?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Peloton, Microsoft and Plug Power.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $120 to $135.

Peloton shares are trading lower by 0.1% at $117.05 Wednesday morning.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $310 to $325.

Microsoft shares are trading higher by 0.2% at $266.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer downgraded Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $69 to $31.

Plug Power shares are trading lower by 1.7% at $33.44.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Zoom Video, Microsoft Or Canopy Growth?

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher by 1.5% at $332.49 in Wednesday's premarket session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. read more

Can Microsoft's Stock Save The Market?

Last week’s sell-off in the market was driven mostly by the financial sector. read more

McDonald's And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices are trading higher despite worse-than-expected U.S. jobless figures and inflation data. While jobless claims slightly missed consensus estimates, they fell for the sixth straight week. read more

Microsoft, Apple And Intel Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

Major U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following a better-than-expected May unemployment rate, boosting sentiment surrounding an economic comeback. read more