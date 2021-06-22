Josh Brown Picks Live Nation, Teradata, Upstart Stocks For Second Half Of 2021

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown named his top three stocks for the second half of the year Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV): Brown told CNBC he went to the first concert of the year in Madison Square Garden on Sunday and was blown away by the energy in the venue. "People were so excited to be back at the shows, I thought the building was going to crumble," he said.

This is a historic moment for the entertainment industry and Live Nation is a dominant player in the category, Brown said, adding that Live Nation is a "no-brainer."

Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC): Teradata has transformed itself from a transactional business to an annual recurring revenue business and Wall Street isn't very aware, Brown said.

The company was an "old school traditional data housing business" that decided to stop letting all of the cloud computing companies "eat their lunch," he said.

Teradata has been successful in converting its traditional customer base over to its cloud product, Brown said, adding that the company has a lot of potential moving forward.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST): Upstart is an online lender that sells portions of its loans to banks, Brown told CNBC.

The company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on banks that don't have the resources to build their own technology platforms, he said.

Investors are going to begin to focus on the business and "the business is booming," Brown said.

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, Live Nation was up 2.67% at $91.52, Teradata was up 3.90% at $46.84 and Upstart was down 1.40% at $119.65.

Image by Okan Caliskan from Pixabay.