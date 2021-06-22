fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.79
343.57
+ 0.23%
DIA
-0.42
339.20
-0.12%
SPY
+ 0.25
420.61
+ 0.06%
TLT
-0.58
143.87
-0.4%
GLD
-0.52
167.47
-0.31%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Zoom, Nvidia Or DoorDash?

byHenry Khederian
June 22, 2021 9:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Zoom, Nvidia Or DoorDash?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Zoom, Nvidia and DoorDash.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) with a Hold rating.

Zoom shares are trading higher by 1.5% at $374.68.

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) with a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $750 to $900.

Nvidia shares are trading higher by 1.1% at $745.33.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) with a Buy and raised the price target from $175 to $195.

DoorDash shares are trading higher by 0.5% at $174.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why DoorDash Shares Are Trading Higher Today

DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) shares are trading higher by 5% at $175.52 after the company, and Albertsons Companies, announced a new partnership to offer on-demand grocery delivery from nearly 2,000 well-known Albertsons banner stores across the country. read more

DoorDash Stock Surges On Solid Revenue Beat: Here's What To Watch For

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) shares rallied Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue. read more

McDonald's: Could It Be Preparing For Some Serious Growth?

If someone asked you to name a fast-food restaurant, I’d bet that out of all of the fast-food restaurants that exist today, one would stick out amongst the rest: McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD). Today, McDonald's has grown to be one of the most recognizable brands in the world and generates seemingly endless profits.  read more

3 Stocks At 52-Week Lows That Could Bounce Big

An important indicator for investors to consider could be a stock's 52-week trading range, the range shows the lowest and highest price that a particular stock has traded at over the last trailing 52 weeks. Here is a look at three stocks at 52-week lows that could bounce. read more