Intel And Walgreens Lead The Dow Jones Lower Friday

byHenry Khederian
June 18, 2021 4:10 pm
U.S. indices were trading lower Friday after St. Louis Fed President Bullard suggested rate hikes could come in late 2022 and said the Fed has opened taper discussions this week.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 1.35% to $414.92
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 0.78% to $342.63
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.5% to $332.96
  • Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The Dow Jones was without gainers Friday.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) were among the top losers in the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

The fast-food industry spends $5 billion on advertising and is disproportionately targeting children in general and Black and Latino youth in particular… Read More

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)  have been ripping higher. Since the beginning of the month, they have gained more than 10%… Read More
General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) shares were moving down Friday following the company’s announcement of a 1-for-8 reverse split with an effective date of Aug. 2, 2021 that was approved by shareholders last month… Read More

