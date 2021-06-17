AMD And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq Higher Thursday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading following Wednesday's Fed announcement. The Fed raised its inflation outlook for 2021 and 13 officials said they see a rate increase in 2023.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.27% to $345.34

(NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.27% to $345.34 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.62% to $338.65

(NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.62% to $338.65 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) fell by 0.03% to $421.97

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Thursday.

Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FOX), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) were among the top losers in the QQQ.

