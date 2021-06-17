fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.14
336.87
+ 1.21%
DIA
-2.73
343.49
-0.8%
SPY
-0.72
422.83
-0.17%
TLT
+ 2.76
138.17
+ 1.96%
GLD
-4.97
176.08
-2.9%

Why Apple Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 17, 2021 11:35 am
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are trading higher by 1.4% at $132 after the Federal Reserve held rates constant but raised its inflation expectations for 2021-2023.

Seven Fed officials expect rate increases in 2022, while 13 expect rate increases in 2023.

Investors were watching for news on interest rates, as a near-term rise in rates could weigh on growth and technology stocks. Names in growth and technology are also trading higher Thursday in sympathy with the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) following Wednesday's news.

