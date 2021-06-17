Why Apple Shares Are Moving Today

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are trading higher by 1.4% at $132 after the Federal Reserve held rates constant but raised its inflation expectations for 2021-2023.

Seven Fed officials expect rate increases in 2022, while 13 expect rate increases in 2023.

Investors were watching for news on interest rates, as a near-term rise in rates could weigh on growth and technology stocks. Names in growth and technology are also trading higher Thursday in sympathy with the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) following Wednesday's news.