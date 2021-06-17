fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.49
337.52
+ 1.02%
DIA
-1.01
341.77
-0.3%
SPY
+ 0.61
421.50
+ 0.14%
TLT
+ 1.09
139.84
+ 0.77%
GLD
-4.47
175.58
-2.61%

Why Tesla, Nio And Palantir Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 17, 2021 10:43 am
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares are trading higher by 1.2%, 3% and 1.5%, respectively, after the Federal Reserve held rates constant but raised its inflation expectations for 2021-2023.

Seven Fed officials expect rate increases in 2022, while 13 expect rate increases in 2023.

Investors were watching for news on interest rates, as a near-term rise in rates could weigh on growth and technology stocks. Names in growth and technology are also trading higher Thursday in sympathy with the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) following Wednesday's news.

