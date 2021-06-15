Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Palantir, Wells Fargo Or Boeing?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here's the latest news and updates for Palantir, Wells Fargo and Boeing.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) and Origin Materials announced Tuesday morning via press release the formation of a strategic alliance to accelerate the world’s transition to net-zero carbon.

The press release states Origin Materials plans to deploy Palantir’s Foundry technology to support the acceleration of its internal operations and to help companies decarbonize their supply chains on their journey to net-zero.

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $50 to $52.

Berenberg analyst Andrew Gollan maintained Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) with a Hold and raised the price target from $215 to $245.

Photo courtesy of Palantir.