fbpx
QQQ
-0.16
344.67
-0.05%
DIA
-1.23
345.53
-0.36%
SPY
-0.51
425.77
-0.12%
TLT
-0.27
141.49
-0.19%
GLD
+ 0.10
174.61
+ 0.06%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Palantir, Wells Fargo Or Boeing?

byHenry Khederian
June 15, 2021 9:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Palantir, Wells Fargo Or Boeing?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here's the latest news and updates for Palantir, Wells Fargo and Boeing.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) and Origin Materials announced Tuesday morning via press release the formation of a strategic alliance to accelerate the world’s transition to net-zero carbon.

The press release states Origin Materials plans to deploy Palantir’s Foundry technology to support the acceleration of its internal operations and to help companies decarbonize their supply chains on their journey to net-zero.

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $50 to $52.

Berenberg analyst Andrew Gollan maintained Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) with a Hold and raised the price target from $215 to $245.

Photo courtesy of Palantir. 

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Boeing Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher by around 1% at $250.21 Thursday afternoon following a Bloomberg report that United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) is in talks to buy at least 100 Boeing MAX jets read more

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In AMC, Nio Or Boeing?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here's the latest news and updates for AMC, Nio and Boeing. read more

Why Boeing Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher by 2.9% at $248.28 Thursday afternoon amid overall market strength. The company earlier agreed to pay a $17 million fine for production lapses related to the 737. read more

What's Up With Boeing Stock Today?

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher by 3% at $234.46 Friday morning following reports the company is discussing plans to raise 737 MAX output. Citigroup also maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price target from $200 to $240. read more