Why Tesla Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 14, 2021 10:21 am
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher by 1.6% at $619.65 Monday morning after Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer maintained the EV maker with a Buy and lowered the price target from $974 to $812.

Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. Tesla sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. Tesla also makes solar roofs and plans to enter the HVAC market.

The Tesla Roadster debuted in 2008, Model S in 2012, Model X in 2015, Model 3 in 2017 and Model Y in 2020. Global deliveries in 2020 were 499,647 units. Tesla went public in 2010 and employs about 71,000 people.

