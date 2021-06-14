fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
341.24
+ 0%
DIA
-0.07
345.19
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.05
424.26
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.31
+ 0%
GLD
-0.04
175.78
-0.02%

Is Netflix Stock About to Rally?

byMark Putrino
June 14, 2021 8:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Netflix Stock About to Rally?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) may be about to stage a rebound. The stock is getting close to a level that has been support in the past.

Since last August, NFLX has dropped to the $470 level on four separate occasions. Each time, a significant rebound followed.

Sometimes, a support level can remain intact for a long period of time. It could be months or even years. This is why some analysts say that markets have memories.

This means if NFLX continues to trend lower and reaches the $470 level for a fifth time, there’s a chance that another move higher may follow.

nflx_2.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Home Depot, Nio, ViacomCBS And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included a new Warren Buffett stake and a big-box retailer. read more

What's Up With Activision, Netflix And Snap Stock Today?

Shares of gaming, streaming and social media companies including Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Snap Inc (NYSE: read more

Is Netflix Stock About To Rally?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) have been in a steep downtrend, but that may be about to change because the stock is getting close to a support level. Since last July, Netflix shares have dropped to the $470 level four times. Each time a rebound or rally followed. read more

Stock Wars: Disney Vs. Comcast

Benzinga’s Stock Wars series matches up two leaders in a major industry sector, allowing readers to decide which company is the better investment. read more