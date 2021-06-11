fbpx
Why Zoom Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
June 11, 2021 3:27 pm
Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are trading higher by 5% at $364 Friday afternoon after RBC Capital assumed the stock at an Outperform rating and named it their top pick.

Zoom provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Zoom offers Zoom Meetings that allow for HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones and conference room systems.

Zoom also offers Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services.

