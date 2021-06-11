Why Dave & Buster's Shares Are Moving Today

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares are trading higher by 5% at $46.30 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Dave & Buster's reported quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 16 cents per share. Dave & Buster's reported quarterly sales of $265.30 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $257.98 million.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games and watch televised sports.