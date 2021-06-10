fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.40
334.44
+ 0.71%
DIA
+ 1.18
343.61
+ 0.34%
SPY
+ 1.64
420.02
+ 0.39%
TLT
-0.13
141.82
-0.09%
GLD
+ 0.22
176.76
+ 0.12%

Why MEDS Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

byHenry Khederian
June 10, 2021 11:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares are trading higher by 103.4% at $8.30 after the company announced the launch of its MedCheks health passport app for iOS devices.

Trxade Health is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S.

Trxade operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient-centric telehealth services.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas