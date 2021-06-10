Why MEDS Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares are trading higher by 103.4% at $8.30 after the company announced the launch of its MedCheks health passport app for iOS devices.

Trxade Health is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S.

Trxade operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient-centric telehealth services.