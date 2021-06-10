fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.10
333.74
+ 0.92%
DIA
+ 1.79
343.00
+ 0.52%
SPY
+ 2.30
419.35
+ 0.55%
TLT
-0.18
141.87
-0.13%
GLD
+ 0.02
176.96
+ 0.01%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Zoom, Clover Health Or Plug Power?

byHenry Khederian
June 10, 2021 9:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Zoom, Clover Health Or Plug Power?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and news updates for Zoom, Clover Health, Plug Power and AMC.

Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner upgraded Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Thursday from Hold to Buy and announced a $440 price target.

BofA Securities analyst Kevin Fischbeck downgraded Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $10 price target.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading lower by 1.4% at $31.98 after clean energy manufacturing peer FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported worse-than-expected EPS and sales results.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Clover Health Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares were trading higher by 37% at $16.35 on heavy volume Tuesday morning. read more

Why Clover Health Stock Is Moving Today

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares are trading lower by 1% at $7.40 in Monday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results. read more

Clover Health Gaps Up As Traders Try To See A Short Squeeze

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) gapped up Thursday morning after retail traders tried to squeeze the shorts out of the stock. read more

Tesla, Nio Significantly Cut From Baillie Gifford Portfolio, Here's What The Firm Bought Instead In Q1

Investment management firm Baillie Gifford shed significant stake in electric carmakers Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) in the first quarter and bought shares in vaccine maker Moderna Inc read more