Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Zoom, Clover Health Or Plug Power?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and news updates for Zoom, Clover Health, Plug Power and AMC.

Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner upgraded Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Thursday from Hold to Buy and announced a $440 price target.

BofA Securities analyst Kevin Fischbeck downgraded Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $10 price target.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading lower by 1.4% at $31.98 after clean energy manufacturing peer FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported worse-than-expected EPS and sales results.