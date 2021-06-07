What's Going On With DocuSign Stock Today?

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are trading higher by 3.6% at $241.74 Monday morning on continued strength after the company last week reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued second-quarter and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

Following the earnings report, Citigroup maintained DocuSign with a Buy and raised the price target from $282 to $288. Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $290 to $295.

DocuSign provides cloud-based software in the United States and internationally. DocuSign provides an e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process.