Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In GM, Peloton Or Visa?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for GM, Peloton and Visa.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares are trading higher by 1% at $63.99 in Monday's premarket session after Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained with an Overweight and raised the price target from $66 to $70.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading higher by 2.9% at $106.01 after Loop Capital analyst Daniel Adam initiated coverage with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $140.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) shares are trading higher by 1.1% at $232.57 after Barclays maintained with an Overweight and raised the price target from $275 to $284. Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Donat upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $234 to $260.