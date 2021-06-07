fbpx
QQQ
-0.83
336.43
-0.25%
DIA
-1.03
348.93
-0.3%
SPY
-1.00
423.60
-0.24%
TLT
-0.35
140.25
-0.25%
GLD
+ 0.15
177.01
+ 0.08%

Is Nvidia's Stock Overbought Right Now?

byMark Putrino
June 7, 2021 9:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) may be about to head south.

The bottom part of the following chart is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) Momentum Indicator. When the blue line is above the red horizontal line, it indicates overbought conditions. This means the shares have reached an extreme above what would be their typical trading range.

Since August, the shares have only been as overbought as they are now three times and each time a sell-off followed. It could happen again.

Nvidia's stock trades around $705.30 at publication time.

See Also: Nvidia's Stock Breaks Through Resistance And Heads Higher

nvda.png

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

